New online platform Buyerdock searching for indie retail volunteers for trials

New digital product discovery platform Buyerdock is searching for indie retail volunteers for trials.

The platform has been developed over the past two years, through discussions with retailers and sellers from the UK, Europe and the USA. During the first lockdown, funding was raised to develop the test platform.

“Discovering a new brand, finding the right buyer, completing another new line form, can feel like a never-ending maze,” reads the Buyerdock website. “In our changing world, Buyerdock will enable retail buyers to discover new innovative products and brands in the knowledge that brand owners are compliant with all necessary regulations and internal requirements. This will ensure new brands are ready for sale, eradicating any barriers that may restrict a buyer ordering and stocking new product lines.”

Buyerdock is now looking for independent retailers to test the platform and feedback on its functionality. Launching, by invitation, in February with over 100 brands, the platform is now open to independent retailers to sign up today (or email contact@buyerdock.com) and take part in the initial trials.

Jonathan Sparkes, CEO of Buyerdock, said: “Independent retail has always been the backbone of the UK high street, we want every high street to have something different to the large multiples. If the IRC members are happy to contribute their feedback, we’re pleased to offer 20 IRC members, three years free access to Buyerdock.”

