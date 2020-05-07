NHS workers offered 50% off bicycle insurance

Share Facebook

A new discount has been launched to provide NHS staff with half-price bicycle insurance.

The offer, from Cycleplan, has been introduced to help support healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis, who may be cycling to work instead of using public transport.

It also comes following a number of recent reports of NHS workers’ bikes being stolen from hospitals and medical centres during the UK lockdown.

Recent Cycleplan research found that 67% of bikes are sold within just hours of being stolen – reducing the chances of both police prosecution and the bike being returned to its owner.

Cycleplan founder and managing director John Woosey said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our NHS workers who are going above and beyond to look after all of us during this testing time. We know that lots of NHS staff already rely on their bikes to get to work, and we’ve heard that many others have decided to buy a bike as an alternative to public transport. We want them to have peace-of-mind that when they are cycling on the roads, or locking their bike up at work, that it will be insured against accidents, theft, loss and damage.”

To claim the offer, NHS staff should visit https://www.cycleplan.co.uk/nhs-discount and enter their details to obtain a quote, at which point the 50% discount will automatically be applied.

Staff may be asked for proof of employment by providing ID or a recent payslip in the event that they need to make a claim.

For full T&Cs visit the website.