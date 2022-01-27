Nicolas de Ros Wallace appointed new CEO of Canyon

Share Facebook

Nicolas de Ros Wallace has been appointed the new CEO of Canyon.

Winfried Rapp had been responsible for leading the executive management on an interim basis since October 2021, and will continue to be part of the senior leadership team.

“I am more than excited to welcome such an ambitious professional and authentic personality for the role of Canyon CEO,” said Roman Arnold, Canyon founder and chairman of the advisory board. “Nicolas brings a great deal of entrepreneurial flair and leadership skills.

“His passion for sports and his deep understanding of our business fit well with the attributes we were looking for. I am very much looking forward to working with him and the team to shape the next stage of Canyon’s success.”

de Ros Wallace has worked for Nike for more than ten years, most recently in the role of vice president and general manager for the Jordan brand in the EMEA region. During his time at Nike, he helped shape and advance the Jordan brand’s vision and strategy, driving productivity, growth and improved corporate culture.

Previously, de Ros Wallace held the role of global director at Zara Women Footwear and Accessories. His responsibilities included managing end-to-end product lifecycle with the support of a high performing team, delivering growth across e-commerce and 1,200 stores in 78 countries globally.

“I am convinced of the superior value proposition offered by Canyon in the bicycle industry, whether it relates to the direct-to-consumer business model, brand, design, innovation and product development,” said de Ros Wallace.

“Above all, there is a passionate culture and love for cycling, as well as strong entrepreneurship mindset. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the great track record of Canyon, in a context of a structurally growing industry.”