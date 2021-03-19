Norco Bicycles launches first complete rebrand in 57 years

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Norco Bicycles has launched a new brand identity for the first time in the Canadian company’s 57-year history.

The rebrand encompasses an updated visual identity, logo marks, corporate colours and tone of voice that ‘reflects Norco’s position in today’s marketplace’.

“Norco has evolved so much over the years, but three things have always been with us; the sense of excitement we get every time we ride bikes on dirt, the irreplaceable influence that being here in British Columbia has on what we do, and the freedom this gives us to do things the Norco way,” said Peter Falk, Norco VP of marketing. “These are things that continue to build us, and we wanted to bring them into focus.”

The No Other Way brand video kicks off the rebrand launch campaign, setting the tone for an ongoing content series. The series of video edits feature stories and moments created by Norco, and by the Norco community.

The new brand identity can also be experienced now on the revamped norco.com and will continue to be reflected through future media projects, new product, on-bike applications, in-store collateral and all other industry and consumer touchpoints.

“This refreshed branding elevates the Norco brand to the level of innovative engineering and incredible passion for riding that makes our bikes what they are, setting the tone for the future of mountain biking in British Columbia and around the world,” said Falk.

“It’s not a new Norco. It’s the best, most honest expression of who we actually are, and we’re so excited to make it real today!”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: