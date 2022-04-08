Ortlieb launches latest addition to bikepacking range, the Seat-Pack QR

Share Facebook

Ortlieb has launched the latest addition to its bikepacking range, the Seat-Pack QR.

The Seat-Pack QR is loosely based on the brand’s existing waterproof bikepacking saddlebags, but employs Ortlieb’s quick release system knowledge to create a product that can be fitted and removed from a bike in seconds, without having to worry about Velcro straps.

The renewed design makes the Seat-Pack QR dropper post compatible and removes any sway or unwanted movement that you may experience with traditional bikepacking set-ups, said the brand.

Ortlieb presented its latest development at Sea Otter Classic, which is taking place in California from 7th-10th April.

CEO Martin Esslinger, together with the CEO of the American subsidiary Jeff Scully, presented the Seat-Pack QR onsite. He said: “Being on the move has changed, pandemic-related restrictions and the increasing environmental awareness of many consumers have given the trend towards regional, sustainable holidays a real boost.

“People are rediscovering their homeland, often by bike, very often in bikepacking mode. The term escape routes is a good way of describing these small breaks from everyday life. Only the essentials are packed and attached to the bike and then for a short time everyday life is exchanged for complete immersion in nature.”

The Seat-Pack QR’s Seat-Lock fastening system makes it quick to mount. After removal, the fastening system leaves no trace and can even be used with a dropper post as the special adapter clamp only takes up 4.3 centimetres.

Thanks to the inner reinforcement along with the four straps and compression valve, the content is securely fixed in place and the pack remains stable without any bouncing on the saddle stem, said Ortlieb. Another aspect of the pack is the quick mounting and removal, enabling, for example, the equipment it contains to be kept dry inside the tent.

If the 13-litre volume is not enough, an elastic cord fastener is present for stowing a gilet or vest on the upper side of the 625g pack. The maximum load of three to five kilograms depends on the position of the hooks on the saddle rail.

The PVC-free saddlebag is produced sustainably in Germany and is immediately available from specialist retailers.