Over £1,000 has been raised for World Bicycle Relief – with over £500 coming from voluntary contributions at COREbike 2020.

This money was raised thanks to the generosity of those who used the SRAM barista’s complimentary hot drink stand. ZyroFisher will match this amount and will donate a total of £1029.10 to the charity organisation.

Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK, said: “Thank you to all of the Zyrofisher baristas manning the SRAM coffee destination at COREbike recently.

“This amazing activation will see 50 lives changed by providing a bicycle to those who have only ever walked. Thank you for believing in the Power of Bicycles!”

Luke Hammil, group SRAM brand manager at ZyroFisher, added: “ZyroFisher has always been proud supporters of the World Bicycle Relief charity and we’re delighted that the UK’s IBDs are continually supportive of the initiatives that the charity is delivering.

“Thanks to the donations this year, a further eight bikes will be provided into the rural communities that will most benefit from mobilisation.”

World Bicycle Relief was founded in 2005 by F.K. Day, a founder of SRAM, and Leah Missbach Day and has since provided more than 375,000 bicycles to communities across the globe where distance had been a barrier to independence and livelihood.

zyrofisher.co.uk

worldbicyclerelief.org