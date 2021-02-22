Panaracer unveils new logo and brand identity

Share Facebook

Panaracer has unveiled its new logo and brand identity.

The new visual identity and the brand statement and mission that stand behind it are meant to reflect its ongoing commitment to the bicycle community. The Panaracer logo has been modernised into a ‘sharper, more simple’ form, representing an ever-rolling set of tyres. The new corporate colour, ‘Panaracer Purple’, blends the previous blue brand colour with pink.

The brand has also rolled out its new slogan and mission:

– Slogan: Life Cycling Partner

– Mission: To provide outstanding tyres that bring confidence, reliability and excitement to your riding, and sustainable value to society.

“We really like the simplicity and clean lines of this logo, as well as the continuation it represents,” said Panaracer’s Jeff Zell. “From your first bike to your last, we make tyres that are reliable, technologically advanced, and that bring you constant joy no matter who you are or where you ride.

“When you invest in a pair of Panaracer tyres, you get a cycling partner for life.”

