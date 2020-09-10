Pashley reveals details of UK-designed e-cargo trike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pashley has revealed advance details of a new UK-designed e-cargo trike, set to enter production in April 2021.

Currently under the project name ALECS, the articulating lightweight electrically-assisted cargo solution will “form the platform for a new generation” of configurable products to meet the growing market for zero-emission last-mile cargo vehicles.

The trike uses the latest in electrical assist drive and battery technology and has a number of features including a tilting mechanism, for which a patent has been applied for. “This vehicle brings the stability, load carrying and safety benefits of a tricycle whilst providing the agility and handling of a bicycle – due to its innovative tilting system – making it far more user friendly, safer and accessible for a wider variety of riders,” said a statement.

ALECS will be compliant with the German standard DIN79010. It will have a gross weight (including the rider and the e-trike itself) of up to 300kgs and a load capacity of up to 1.2 cubic metres. Its narrow wheelbase option means it can be used on cycle lanes and in areas with restricted access.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: