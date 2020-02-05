Peloton settles patent infringement litigation against Flywheel Sports

Peloton has settled its patent infringement litigation against Flywheel Sports.

“We’re very excited to have registered a massive win in our fight to protect Peloton’s intellectual property,” said Hisao Kushi, chief legal officer and co-founder of Peloton.

“This result reinforces the strength of our patent portfolio and reaffirms our lead as an innovation company operating at the intersection of fitness, technology and content.”

In 2018 and 2019, Peloton initiated patent infringement suits against Flywheel related to its Fly Anywhere bike for infringing on Peloton’s patented technology.

Peloton has officially issued the following statement: “Peloton Interactive, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has settled its patent infringement litigation against Flywheel Sports, Inc.

“As a condition of the settlement, Flywheel has agreed to immediately cease its use of Peloton’s patented technology, and Peloton has agreed to dismiss its litigation against Flywheel. Flywheel, likewise, has terminated its proceedings against Peloton at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.”

Peloton was represented in the litigation by Steven Feldman of Hueston Hennigan LLP. The cases are Peloton Interactive Inc. v. Flywheel Sports Inc., Nos. 2:18-cv-00390 and 2:19-CV-00317, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.