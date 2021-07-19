Pendle Bike Racks to sell its products on Decathlon.co.uk

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lancashire-based Pendle Bike Racks is partnering with Decathlon on its new marketplace offering.

Decathlon recently launched the initiative and is now working with handpicked partners to bring together a specially curated selection of brands to help make sport more accessible.

Pendle Bike Racks will now sell its products on Decathlon.co.uk and the products will be directly shipped from its Lancashire base, reducing the carbon footprint and cost implications of shipping heavy and bulky items twice.

“Decathlon has decided to work with partners that share its ethos and values of quality and accessibility,” said Ashley Milns, Decathlon Marketplace business developer. “We are particularly excited to be working with our founding partners including, Pendle Bike Racks and Donda Cycling.

“Pendle Bike Racks ticks all the boxes for us – a family business with its manufacturing roots right here in the UK combined with its focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint makes them an integral part of the Decathlon family going forwards.”

Along with independent UK brands, distributors and resellers, Decathlon will be working directly with names including Adidas and Speedo.

Milns added: “Our mission is to make sport more accessible and our new marketplace allows us to improve our current range whilst opening up new categories, catering for an even wider range of customers. It was imperative that as a brand we stayed one step ahead of the game and category insights show customers are looking for a new online retail experience.

“Research shows that marketplaces are growing twice as fast as overall e-commerce and our new business model embraces this change in the retail landscape. We’re very proud of our in-house passion brands and the innovation and quality they offer. However, we want to be able to offer UK customers the very best choice of sports products across the spectrum and we believe our marketplace platform will achieve this.”

Chris Smith, MD of Pendle Bike Racks, said: “It’s a real honour to be one of the flagship companies invited to join this new marketplace scheme. It’s such a pioneering sales platform and will help to build our reputation as a dependable, innovative and leading provider of British engineered bike racks to a much wider audience than we could as a standalone business.

“We are excited to see where this takes the Pendle Bike Racks brand and seeing more of our top-performing, highest quality bike racks on the road.”

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: