PeopleForBikes joins The Big Gear Show as presenting sponsor

PeopleForBikes has joined The Big Gear Show as presenting sponsor.

“PeopleForBikes is pleased to partner with The Big Gear Show in 2021,” said Rod Judd, director of membership and industry engagement. “We share a common goal of helping the bike business reach new heights in 2021 and beyond, and PeopleForBikes will be on deck with education resources, our Ride Spot marketing platform and presentations for every business person interested in this booming activity.”

The PeopleForBikes partnership aligns with The Big Gear Show’s commitment to empowering specialty brands and retailers to modernise and maximise their businesses, brands and products to existing enthusiasts and post-COVID outdoor recreation newcomers. The show is taking place from 3rd-5th August in Park City, Utah.

“Having PeopleForBikes as a presenting sponsor of The Big Gear Show completes our goal of assuring the key groups who work tirelessly to support our industries are included,” said Lance Camisaca, bike show director for The Big Gear Show.

“We couldn’t be more proud and excited to have Jenn Dice and her talented team working with The Big Gear Show. Along with the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA), and the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance, we now have the most important stakeholders present and in support of our unique demo-driven buying experience.”

PeopleForBikes will offer educational resources for exhibitors and attendees, including a panel by experts presenting on the development of e-bike technology and the bike participation boom, and how retailers can engage new audiences. Additionally, PeopleFor Bikes will offer resources examining barriers in the bike space and how to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.

At the event, PeopleForBikes will make Ride Spot available to all as the official app of The Big Gear Show. Attendees will have access to bike routes created in partnership with select brand partners, available exclusively for the event.

