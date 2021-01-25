Silverfish appoints Peter Clegg as national account manager

Share Facebook

Peter Clegg is set to take up a newly expanded position of national account manager at Silverfish from 1st February.

Currently Northern territory manager, Clegg has an in-depth knowledge of Silverfish’s portfolio. Before joining the distributor in 2008, Clegg worked in senior sales roles at Bianchi/Cycleurope.

“We are really pleased to be able to recruit from within for this important role,” said Silverfish sales manager Dawn Adams. “Peter has fantastic industry-wide experience and a passion for ensuring effective and productive customer relationships. Silverfish is ever more committed to close partnerships with our key retailers as they evolve and thrive in an exciting market place.”

Clegg added: “It has been a great privilege and joy to cover the North (and indeed Scotland when I started) for Silverfish over the past 13 years. I can honestly say all the dealers I have dealt with have been great and I’m lucky to call many of them friends as well as customers, although I am sure some are glad to see the back of me!

“Looking forward, I’m keen to start on this new challenge and working closely with both my existing and new national accounts to help them navigate the challenges and opportunities that the recent growth in cycling provides.”

Clegg can be contacted on 07717 362523 or by email at pete.clegg@silverfish-uk.com.

