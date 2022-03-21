Phone mount brand Quad Lock returns to Madison with increased focus on IBDs

Share Facebook

Madison is partnering with Quad Lock again to provide distribution to the UK cycle industry.

With Quad Lock re-focusing on independent bike dealers, Madison said it is the ideal partner to offer reach and service in those areas.

Madison will be offering the core Quad Lock cycle range, including the popular handlebar and stem mounts, the out-front mount and a variety of cases to suit a range of smartphones of all shapes, sizes and brands.

“I am delighted for Madison to once again be able offer our customers access to the Quad Lock brand,” said Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison. “Quad Lock has continued to go from strength to strength with unrivalled brand recognition and dominance in their market segment.

“The range has also developed with well designed, engineered and thought-out products with something for everyone with a smartphone and an active lifestyle. Quad Lock is a very carefully managed global brand now looking to achieve scalable, specialty retail growth in the UK cycle market and that is what we have been appointed to deliver.”

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Quad Lock has been making solutions for smartphone mounting since 2011. Developed by Chris Peters and Rob Ward, the brand was brought to market through the power of the internet and crowdfunding.

Ben Taylor, sales director at Quad Lock, added: “Quad Lock is excited to once again partner with Madison for distribution to the UK cycle market.

“We have an increased focus on our specialty retailer base, and are confident that Madison’s market coverage and dealer support programs will ensure local bike shops across the UK and Ireland find success with the Quad Lock brand.”

Quad Lock products are in stock with Madison and available to order now through your local sales

agent or on www.madisonb2b.co.uk.