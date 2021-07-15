Pinkbike, CyclingTips and Trailforks join Outside family

Share Facebook

Outside has added three new brands to its portfolio: Pinkbike, Pinkbike’s mapping app TrailForks, and CyclingTips, which Pinkbike acquired in 2019.

The acquisition brings Outside’s family of brands to 40. The new properties join the company’s quiver of cycling assets, including VeloNews, Peloton, Beta, Triathlete, VeloPress, and Roll Massif. The company also owns titles and businesses across the broader outdoor space, most including Outside magazine, but also legacy titles like Backpacker, SKI, and Climbing.

The Pinkbike acquisition adds considerable readership and revenue in the cycling space, adding momentum to the company’s Outside+ membership programme. Outside+, introduced this year, offers enthusiasts various bundles of content, services, discounts, and other offerings for a $99 annual fee. The membership revenues complement Outside’s revenues from advertising, creating a business model for publishing that CEO Robin Thurston said is more sustainable than traditional media models in the long term.

Adding Pinkbike, CyclingTips, and Trailforks gives Outside+ more critical mass, making membership purchases more desirable for enthusiasts and providing more readership for advertisers inside and outside the industry, Thurston said.

“This acquisition is a key moment in fulfilling our mission to build a vibrant home where active lifestyle participants will discover a wide range of content and tools to fuel their adventures,” said Thurston. “We’re very excited and honoured to welcome the Burkats and their team to our family.

“As a lifelong cyclist, I’m a huge fan of these brands, which are perfect complements to our own cycling titles—VeloNews, Peloton, Beta, and Bicycle Retailer—and to our recent acquisition of Gaia GPS, the dominant mobile mapping app for hikers, backpackers, and overlanders. The marriage of these businesses creates a truly comprehensive resource for all types of cyclists and outdoor adventurers.”

