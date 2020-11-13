Pirelli launches Cycl-e WT winter tyre for urban and electric bikes

Share Facebook

Pirelli has launched the Cycl-e WT, a specific winter tyre for urban and electric bicycles.

It features a “one-of-a-kind” specific compound developed by Pirelli engineers to face up to the low temperatures and difficult roadbeds that city bikes can encounter during the winter.

The tyre is designed to be used on difficult city asphalts, very cold surfaces (even below 0°C) or surfaces dusted with snow. The tread pattern created by the Pirelli R&D laboratories features widespread lamellar notches for grip at the maximum levels, even on early snowflakes, although retaining outstanding control on dry roadbeds.

The tread of the Cycl-e tyre is formed by two layers of compound: one ‘cap’ compound in contact with the asphalt and a ‘base’ that works to prevent punctures. The formulation of the first ensures “excellent” riding safety, said Pirelli, even on the most modern and powerful electric bikes, and on different road surfaces (paved, pedestrian crossings, rails, etc.).

The base, with thicknesses varying between 3 and 3.5mm depending on the sizes, is designed to prevent debris and foreign bodies from puncturing the tyre.

The compound of Cycl-e tyres is also environmentally friendly as it contains crumb rubber, taken from end-of-life car tyres. The selected powders are regenerated and reused in the polymer matrix.

Cycl-e WT is available in the sizes 37-622, 42-622 and 50-622, with weights varying between 780g and 1110g.

