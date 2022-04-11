Police recover prototype CeramicSpeed bikes stolen from headquarters

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Police have recovered all three prototype bikes that were stolen from headquarters of Driven, the drivetrain start-up connected with component brand CeramicSpeed, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (BRAIN) has reported.

The break-in happened between 10pm on 30th March and 8:15am on 31st March from the Driven HQ in Boulder, Colorado, USA, where three bicycles, as well as unique bike prototype technology that was on two of the bikes, were stolen.

The two prototype bikes are valued at $40,000 and $30,000 each while the third bike is valued at $12,000.

The $40,000 bike (pictured) was described as a black, heavily modified Cervelo P5 triathlon bike with modifications including a concept drivetrain, that is shaft drive, not chain-based, and high-end wheels. The $30,000 bike was described as black with blue accents and is a heavily modified Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike. The modifications include a concept drivetrain (shaft drive, no chain).

The $12,000 bike, a Specialized Turbo Levo, was recovered when an individual walked into local bike shop Full Cycle the day after the burglary with the bike and a pair of bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack.

“The guy came in with a flat and we sold him a hand pump, then called police. He left but the police caught up with him two hours later,” Full Cycle owner Russ Chandler told BRAIN.

Further investigation led to the location of one of the prototype bikes and additional property. Separately, a community member spotted the second prototype bike in another part of the city and notified the police.

Read more: Muc-Off moves into bike insurance in partnership with NextGen

“I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases,” said Chief Maris Herold. “I’d like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn’t look right and called us.

“I am also incredibly proud of the swift police work done by patrol and detectives to find these stolen items, connect them to several recent crimes. We want our community members to feel safe and we hope this information gives them an idea of some of the great police work that our officers are doing to solve crime in this city.”