Powabyke secures UK distribution of MBM’s range of push and e-bikes

Powabyke UK has secured sole UK distribution rights with Italian brand MBM for its entire range of push and e-bikes, with stock currently arriving in bike dealerships around the country.

Established in 1998, Powabyke’s move into push bikes reflects the company’s drive to meet changes in public demand over the years, as well as reflecting the company’s plan to grow the business and diversify into other cycling-related channels.

Frank Curran, director of Powabyke UK, said: “Cycling has seen an extraordinary level of uptake over the last six months and has at times led to shortages of all sorts of parts – from inner tubes, wheels and tyres, to adult bikes. Many people are turning to electric and push bikes as an alternative to commuting on public transport, or for fitness and recreation. This huge and unexpected surge in demand of all types has stripped many bike shops of their stock. Even now, bikes are in short supply, with many suppliers out of stock until spring of next year!

“It’s important to Powabyke to offer quality bicycles to the UK cycle trade, enabling shops to replenish stock and help with continuity of supply to the public. We are working closely with MBM in Italy, and hope to provide its full range to our dealers within a matter of days. Plans are also afoot for a large presence at the Cycle Show in April next year, where we will be exhibiting the entire MBM range.”

Powabyke UK said it is “proud” to bring MBM’s Italian design and engineering to its network of dealers across the UK, complementing the company’s electric bikes with push bikes to offer a full range.

“We already have a stock of bikes ready to dispatch to our dealers,” added Curran. “Within the range, we offer ladies and gents hybrids, MTBs and children’s bikes, as well as some classic style urban cycles. Alongside supporting our established dealers, we are now actively looking for new dealers to join our team to help distribute the MBM range of bikes, so we urge shops to email sales@powabyke.com or call 01761 568085 to discuss working with us.”

MBM sales director Vincenzo Medugno said: “We are pleased to extend our range with Powabyke to offer even more bikes to the UK. We are proud to be working with Powabyke, which has a fantastic network of dealers throughout the UK which continues to grow. We look forward to continuing our relationship to keep up with public demand for both e-bikes and conventional cycles.”

If you would like more information about Powabyke’s range, or to discuss the opportunities as a bike dealer, call 01761 568085. For more general information visit www.Powabyke.com.

