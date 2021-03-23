PowUnity’s new B2B portal for resellers and fleet operators now online

A specially developed B2B service portal has now been established for PowUnity’s partners.

The developer of the GPS theft protection BikeTrax has largely optimised the service for bicycle dealers and e-bike fleet operators, and discounted BikeTrax orders and support requests are now even more accessible.

In addition to the online store for end customers, there is now a B2B portal for partners at service.powunity.com – a one-stop store. The store enables new orders to be placed directly and offers a discount scale for PowUnity partners. This increases the contribution margin for dealers and fleet operators.

The integrated FAQ area answers questions and concerns about orders or technical handling of BikeTrax. Furthermore, all inquiries can be placed in the service area via a support form or live chat and are processed quickly and easily.

After a direct inquiry, every PowUnity partner receives the access data to the PowUnity B2B portal and can henceforth place discounted orders. The B2B store is ‘constantly evolving’ to benefit dealers and fleet operators, and as a result, PowUnity’s service for partners is continually being optimised.

The BikeTrax theft protection is installed in the e-bike engine compartment and is invisible to thieves from the outside. BikeTrax sends a real-time, pan-European motion alert to the associated PowUnity app in the case of unauthorised movement.

