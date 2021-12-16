Procycling to cease publication after January 2022 issue

Share Facebook

Procycling magazine will no longer be published after the issue dated January 2022.

The monthly magazine, owned by Future Plc which also owns Cycling Weekly, offers in-depths features and interviews on professional road cycling.

An email to subscribers said: “This was not an easy decision for us to make and we want you to know we did everything possible to continue publishing Procycling; however, it was not viable for us to do so.

“Any outstanding issues on your subscription will be transferred over to Mountain Bike Rider (MBR) magazine. We will be in touch in due course to confirm your new subscription details.”

The magazine was first published in April 1999. Future acquired Procycling and several other magazines from Highbury House in 2005, but in 2014, sold its sport and craft titles to Immediate Media for £24 million.

Future then acquired Procycling Magazine from Immediate Media back in 2019, alongside Cycling News. Later that year, Future announced its intention to acquire Cycling Weekly and MBR publisher TI Media.

Many on Twitter said they were sad to see Procycling go, with cycling journalist Daniel Friebe writing: “Sad news for all those who contributed, read and were impacted by the magazine over the years. For me it was life-changing, career-defining, as for Jeremy Whittle, William Fotheringham, [current Procycling editor] Edward Pickering, Peter Cossins and many others of us behind the front line.”

“Every collection comes to an end,” tweeted Peter Hodges, PR director for the Tour of Britain. “Have had every edition since issue 2 or 3 and still own a lot of them.

“Sorry to Edward Pickering & all the current Procycling mag team, plus the many amazing writers and columnists to feature over the years. They’ll be much missed.”

