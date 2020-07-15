Proviz launches new summer clothing with Born to Shine campaign

Share Facebook

Proviz Sports has expanded its range of sportswear as part of its new summer campaign, Born To Shine.

The new collection includes a range of innovative athleisure wear as well as updated colourways and design tweaks to existing hero products.

Athleisure apparel, launching this summer, includes male and female hoodies, t-shirts and leggings. Hero products like the Classic Running Jacket and the Nightrider Cycling Jacket will be relaunched with a new and improved look as well as updated colour options and junior sizes.

Proviz Sports’ Born To Shine campaign aims to support those looking to start a healthier change to their lifestyle or encourage those already well into their active journey. One of the main barriers to exercising for many across the UK is a perceived lack of safety. The Born To Shine athleisure apparel continues Proviz Sports’ commitment to “empower customers and make a positive difference in their lives”.

Anthony Langly-Smith, co-founder of Proviz, said: “We’re really excited to be able to support new and existing customers with a range of athleisure that is as functional to their chosen activity as it is stylish. The last few months have reinforced just how important exercise is, and we believe our Born To Shine range enables active people to do so in a safe way.”

In addition, selected updated products such as the Nightrider Jacket will continue to have its inner linings manufactured from Repreve. This recycled polyester is made from recycled plastic bottles at a recycling centre in the USA. The process embeds properties like wicking, adaptive warming, cooling and water repellency. The inclusion of Repreve is part of Proviz’s environmental commitment and encourages its customers to recycle products that have come to the end of their life by posting it to them to recycle in return for a 20% discount code.

