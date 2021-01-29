Pure Electric agrees distribution deal with Analog Motion

Share Facebook

Pure Electric has agreed an exclusive distribution deal with Analog Motion to offer its customers the new Analog Motion AMX Le Classic.

“The e-bike is set to define the highly competitive lightweight commuter category,” said a statement, “following a series of customer-led refinements by Analog Motion from the original AM1 bike first launched in 2017.” The e-bikes are available in either Deep Blue or Pearl White and come in two sizes, 55cm and 60cm.

Hackney-based Analog Motion has chosen Glastonbury’s Pure Electric to distribute its e-bike through the retailer’s network of high street stores and website.

“Analog Motion has produced a really well-thought-out bike at a very competitive price,” said Pure Electric’s Peter Kimberley. “Its decision to offer it exclusively through Pure Electric is a reflection of our rapid growth and our position as the leading retailer of e-bikes and electric scooters in the UK.”

Analog Motion’s Jack Chalkley added: “We’ve designed this e-bike to be effortless to own and to ride; everything about it makes the journey as simple as possible. Given its network of shops and ethos of good customer support, Pure Electric is a natural choice for us to partner with.”

The AMX Le Classic:

– Low weight at 15.9kg

– Belt drive system

– Wide Kevlar tyres

– Clean, simple classic frame design, made from aircraft-grade aluminium

The AMX Le Classic is available to purchase from Pure Electric either in-store or online.

