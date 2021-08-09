Pure Electric launches its first e-bike, Pure Flux One

Share Facebook

Pure Electric has launched the Pure Flux One, its first entry into the e-bike market.

“The new Flux One is designed from the ground up to provide a high quality, low-cost entry point for anyone looking for a simple and elegant form of electric pedal-assist transport, perfect for everything from everyday commuting to leisure riding,” said a Pure Electric statement.

Designed around a low-wear, low-maintenance, oil- and rust-free Gates Carbon Drive, a powerful, smooth rear hub motor and an easy-to-charge bottle-style battery system, Flux One provides the “easiest and most intuitive e-bike riding experience around”. It weighs 17.5kg and the sleek frame “rejects the modular style of other urban e-bikes”, said Pure Electric, instead opting for a “lightweight-yet-sturdy design that makes riding easier and more fun day in, day out”.

The 250W motor delivers up to 35Nm of torque. It features three settings that deliver full assistance up to 15, 20 or 25km/h. Pure’s engineers specially selected a bottle-style battery to minimise the trade-off between power and weight. It weighs 1.35kg and features a 252Wh capacity, which in normal, everyday conditions can deliver up to 40km of assisted range.

“Pure Flux One is perfectly suited to the demands of everyday bike riding,” said a statement. “Come rain or shine, smooth asphalt or potholed tarmac, the heat-treated aluminium frame is strong, durable, rust-resistant, easily able to withstand everyday bumps and scrapes. Importantly, it’s been designed to ride smoothly and comfortably too, with a rider position that maximises comfort without sacrificing efficiency or speed.”

Pure Flux One will retail at £999 and is available exclusively online at www.pureelectric.com and in Pure Electric stores nationwide.

