Pyga launches sales, marketing and distribution arm

Pyga Industries has launched Pyga Mountainbikes Limited, a new sales, marketing and distribution business for its handcrafted frames.

The new arm will take the business “to a new level” by distributing to a wider range of markets including Europe, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

Founded in 2012 by Patrick Morewood, Pyga Industries will continue to design and manufacture in South Africa, while many European frames will be assembled and power-coated in Nottingham.

The new Pyga Mountainbikes website allows users you to create their own frame, with a choice 15 frame colours and 11 decal options. Having partnered with brands such as Rockshox suspension, Bike Yoke seat posts, Pembree pedals and All Mountain Style frame protection kits, the site “offers the platform to start a bespoke bike build with a much-increased product range”, according to Pyga.

Morewood said: “Today is a very important day for PYGA. It has long been my vision for PYGA to be more than just frames made in South Africa alone, it’s been about my need to create and use my hands as well as inspiring youngsters to believe we can compete on the world stage. With the creation of PYGA Mountainbikes it is my hope we can reach more young riders and achieve that belief.”

Duncan McCann, Pyga sales director, said: “After a long career in the industry, it’s a great opportunity to be working with Pat and the team by heading up PYGA Mountainbikes, a brand that truly thinks and acts differently.

“The frames are phenomenal to ride and we have great ambitions to develop the business in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, something I’m personally passionate and excited about. Working alongside the rest of the international PYGA family, I can’t wait to take PYGA to the next level.”