Raleigh, Lapierre and Haibike partner with Laka

Raleigh, Lapierre and Haibike have partnered with cycle insurance company Laka.
The partnership will see Laka provide insurance cover for all of Raleigh, Lapierre and Haibike’s individual bike offerings. So whether a daily commuter or e-bike enthusiast, Laka’s insurance offering will provide ‘transparent and hassle-free cover’ from £5 per month.
Following the recent release of Raleigh’s fleet of Stride e-cargo bikes, which aim to provide businesses and consumers with greener, quicker and more enjoyable last-mile solutions, the bike brand has also confirmed the partnership with Laka offers commercial insurance for cargo bike delivery companies.
Edward Pegram, commercial partnership manager for Raleigh, said: “Raleigh is delighted to partner with Laka to support our customers with hassle-free, transparent insurance, offering complete peace of mind with no contracts and the customer at the centre.
“Like Raleigh, Laka is not afraid to challenge the norm, and offer a completely new way of insuring your kit, and we love it, by the community, for the community. As well as insurance for your bike, electric bike and e-cargo bike, we are now able to support businesses with commercial insurance for cargo bike delivery companies through Laka.”