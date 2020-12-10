Raleigh receives Good Housekeeping endorsement for Motus Tour e-bike

Share Facebook

Raleigh has received a Good Housekeeping endorsement for its Motus Tour e-bike.

The Motus Tour is a premium electric bike capable of up to 108 miles on a single charge. Complete with components including a Bosch Active Line motor system, Bosch 400wh powerpack and Tektro Hydraulic brakes, Raleigh has designed the Motus Tour to sit ‘comfortably’ in the middle of its Motus range.

Good Housekeeping has selected the Motus Tour as ‘The Best Low Step Electric Bike’. The review praises the versatile hybrid model and speaks about the comfortable saddle, Bosch Intuvia display and smooth transition between assistance modes.

The publication said that “the low-step frame and upright riding position make it inviting for novices” and “the transition between the four assistance modes is smooth”.

