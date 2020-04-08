Raleigh sees “record-breaking” online sales

Share Facebook

Raleigh has experienced “record-breaking” online sales over the past two weeks as consumers head online to purchase bicycles as COVID-19 lockdown continues.

With the Easter Holidays only days away, Raleigh is experiencing a surge in the demand for kids bikes and kids seats for the back of their parents’ bikes. Raleigh kids bikes are over 800% up year-on-year, and e-bikes are also showing strong growth.

“These are challenging times for everybody, as a business, we have to adapt and focus on what is important to our customers,” said Pippa Wibberley, managing director, Raleigh. “As the weather continues to improve, we expect to see this demand for bicycles and accessories continue to rise. We have ample stock and our colleagues are working extremely hard and safely to get these bikes out to customers as quick as possible.”

Whilst bicycle shops are classified as ‘essential retailers’, and so are able to stay open, many stores are focusing on providing the essential service and maintenance support to key workers. Raleigh UK’s online stores for both the Raleigh and Haibike brands enable consumers to take delivery of their bike at home whilst Raleigh continues to support their retailers with the margins they need to weather the difficult times for businesses.

A high number of Raleigh employees are fully Cytec trained and have been temporarily redeployed to the workshop to ensure orders are sent out as quickly as possible to customers. Raleigh offers 0% finance on orders over £250 and has experienced an increase in finance orders over the last few weeks.