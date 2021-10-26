Raleigh teams up with World Bicycle Relief to offer vintage MK2 Chopper

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has launched a new national competition in partnership with World Bicycle Relief.

Entrants will be given the opportunity to get their hands on a vintage MK2 Raleigh Chopper as well as a collection of limited-edition t-shirts and prints. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards providing bikes to those living in poverty within developing rural areas.

Entries to the competition can be purchased for £5 each, with the option to buy multiple entries in one go. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the life-changing work of World Bicycle Relief.

In regions of the world where infrastructure is lacking and paved roads may still be generations away, a bicycle is an effective, sustainable, and environmentally friendly transportation option that connects people to resources and extends opportunity to the distant last mile. A high-quality bicycle in a developing rural area is a powerful, cross-cutting intervention that immediately improves livelihoods and educational and healthcare outcomes.

In addition to the MK2 Chopper, Raleigh will also be selling a range of limited edition t-shirts, working closely with Radio X presenter and film critic Johnny Vaughan, Sheffield based self-taught painter and commercial artist Pete McKee and Nottingham street artist Kid30. All three limited edition t-shirts will be available for £24.99 each in sizes S, M, L and XL. The t-shirts are made from certified organic cotton and are carbon neutral.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/raleighchoppercompetition-1