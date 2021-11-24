Raleigh to donate 100% of Black Friday profits to charity partner World Bicycle Relief

Share Facebook

Raleigh is to donate 100% of profits made on Black Friday to its charity partner World Bicycle Relief.

World Bicycle Relief is an international, non-profit organisation that specialises in large-scale, comprehensive bicycle distribution programmes to aid poverty relief in developing countries around the world.

As the Nottingham-based brand’s official charity partner for 2021, Raleigh has been working closely with World Bicycle Relief over the past year to raise funds and increase awareness about the life-changing work it carries out.

Black Friday is traditionally used by brands as an opportunity to sell outdated stock and drive sales in the run-up to Christmas, but Raleigh will offer no discounts or sales gimmicks – it will instead donate all of its profits made this Friday to the charity.

Viewing transportation on quality bicycles as a legitimate economic empowerment tool, all proceeds with go towards the production and distribution of specially designed Buffalo Bikes to those in developing countries – helping to provide better and safer access to education, work and healthcare.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Raleigh UK, said: “A bike is a great Christmas present no matter where you are in the world. Whether it’s a child’s first bike or an avid cyclist getting a new pair of wheels in the spec they’ve been dreaming of, a bike is guaranteed to bring a smile to the rider’s face.

“And while these are indelible moments and memories, this Black Friday we want to double that joy with the true power that bikes can bring access to goods and services for a full life.

“With World Bicycle Relief we’ve helped deliver the funds to provide a life-changing mobility solution: the Buffalo Bike. The Buffalo Bike gives people that little bit of help to get the most out of life whether it’s going to school to get an education or helping them reach the healthcare providers they most desperately need.”

Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK, added: “This Black Friday initiative from Raleigh is another in a series of activities carried out as part of our charity partnership that will make a tremendous impact to those who have only ever walked.

“Our thanks go to Raleigh’s incredible staff team and all customers who have given their time and thought into this incredible partnership. Merry Christmas to All!”