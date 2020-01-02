Halfords rolls out Rehook to 350 stores across UK

Halfords has now rolled out Rehook to 350 stores across the UK.

The cycling tool featured on Dragons’ Den: Pitches to Riches? on Christmas Eve on BBC Two.

The story focuses on owner Wayne Taylor and his family reuniting with investor Deborah Meaden, as Rehook first goes onto the shelves at the national cycling retailer.

Rehook, a tool designed to get a chain back on a bike, impressed the Dragons back in September and Taylor was offered investment by all five Dragons.

Since leaving the Den, the company has begun securing distribution deals across the world and has been working on new products ready to release in 2020.