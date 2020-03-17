REVEAL live-streaming conference to give brands opportunity to launch products

Share Facebook

ECHOS Communications has developed REVEAL, a live-streaming global media conference taking place from 29th-30th April .

The aim is to provide a solution to brands and media missing the connections that happen at Sea Otter, NAHBS and other events postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The unfortunate postponement or cancellation of major industry trade shows creates a significant loss for the bike industry, and other events may follow,” said a statement. “Brands rely on these annual events to launch and showcase their latest products and innovations, and the media are eager to hear the stories behind them. At the core, industry events are the cultural glue, bringing people together and creating an atmosphere for authentic storytelling.”

The conference is a live streaming event where brands can present their products to a worldwide media audience and is designed to open up dialogue via live Q&A between journalists and brand managers. The event will be live-streamed from Camp Navarro in Mendocino, California, and is being produced in collaboration with Evan Dudley, co-founder of Outpost Trade and Principal of Exact Change.

“ECHOS will continue to be invested in the major industry trade shows, but we wanted to provide a level of continuity – a way for brands and media to connect despite these unfortunate events,” said Rob Reedy, CEO, ECHOS Communications. “The live streaming event is designed to be an effective way for brands to present the launch of their products while limiting or eliminating travel.”

The conference will have digital and physical environments. The digital component is a custom web portal that will host the experience with landing pages where participating brands can post product and lifestyle images, brand/product videos, press releases, scheduled times for the brand presentations and the ability to view the live streaming event directly on the page.

The physical location, Camp Navarro, is located north of the San Francisco Bay Area. Camp Navarro is where the live streaming conference will be hosted and powered by a production team, MC, commentator, camera operators, programmer, and moderator to handle questions and manage dialogue with participants.

Brands can choose to participate remotely or, for those located in the immediate area, brand managers can come in-person to present their products on stage and take questions from the participating journalists. Support staff will be on hand and all brand assets will be provided to the journalists, along with a schedule of specific times for each brand’s presentation.