Ribble Cycles joins forces with veteran Darren Hardy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble is supporting Darren Hardy, veteran and Warrior Games double gold medallist, and his 10x10x10 challenge: ten Ironmans in ten days in ten different locations.

For the 10x10x10, Hardy will be swimming 2.4 miles, cycling 112 miles and running 26.2 miles each day to raise funds for Help for Heroes. He has also set his sights on three world firsts and a world record: first injured war veteran to complete 10x10x10; first Ironman in the London eye (minus swim) and the world record for the longest endurance event in the London Eye; and first Deca (ten-days-triathlon) in various locations in the UK.

“In just over a few days time, I will take on a challenge that hasn’t been done in the UK before,” said Hardy. “If successful, I will join an elite set of only 100 individuals in the world that has completed the Deca Day! Ten Ironmen distance triathlons in ten days, in ten locations throughout the UK – completing the last ones in the unique locations of the Shard and the London Eye.

“I have chosen this event because I have completed numerous ultra-endurance events this year, and it is a way of self-medicating for my PTSD and giving back.

“Without the support of Help for Heroes Hidden Wounds team, I don’t believe I would be here now and while my challenges are an important part of my own recovery, they are also my way of giving back and making sure that other veterans going through the same thing as me will get the support that they need, now and in the future.

“I also picked this event for the solo element of it. Being alone at speeds of up to 70kph on the Ribble Ultra Tri bike kicks in the adrenaline shots and makes it all the more interesting. This particular bike gives me all those emotions that I miss from the military and my bobsleigh days. Fast. Smooth. Adrenaline.”

Andy Smallwood, CEO, Ribble, added: “This is an incredible challenge by an extremely motivated and talented individual who is looking to inspire so many people. Darren will be using our Ultra Tri bike – itself is designed to compete in the most toughest of races at the highest level, so is in great hands and ready for the challenge. We wish him the very best and look forward to following his progress.”

Hardy will begin his 10x10x10 challenge on 18th October and finish ten days later.

justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-hardy7

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: