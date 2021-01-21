Ribble Cycles now official bike partner of Drops-Le Col supported by Tempur

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles is now the official bike partner for the Drops-Le Col supported by Tempur racing team.

Drops-Le Col supported by Tempur, the UK based UCI Women’s Continental cycling team, will be riding Ribble after signing an initial two-year deal.

“Our ambition to compete at the very highest level and to become the most exciting racing team on the road was instantly recognised and matched by Ribble’s to be our bike partner for 2021 and 2022,” said team director Bob Varney.

“Like the team, they are very much an international brand with a British heart; backed with a wonderful race/performance heritage at the very highest level of the sport. It’s truly an exciting chapter for both partners and we can’t wait to get into action on our new Ribble’s next month at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.”

Andy Smallwood, CEO of Ribble Cycles, added: “Elite road racing is the epitome of rider and machine moving in perfect harmony together and this has been ingrained in Ribble Cycles DNA for over 120 years. This is why we are very excited to be working with Bob and the Drops-Le Col supported by Tempur racing team, giving their riders a competitive advantage through the design and technology of our world-class range of bikes as they compete on the world stage.

“Watching the team and the Ribble brand in the thick of the action against the best in the world in one-day classics and major stage races is going to be amazing and perfectly aligns with the next phase in the growth of the Ribble brand.”

The team will be racing on the Ribble Endurance SL R and Ultra TT models with the frames finished in a Ribble custom colour livery design that has been created in conjunction with the team.

