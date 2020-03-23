Ribble Cycles to host interactive bike show

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles is to host an interactive bike show, Ribble Live, on 27th March.

The brand will be showcasing its latest range line-up online, following the postponement of the London Bike Show due to COVID-19.

Its show stand has been recreated at its Preston HQ and will provide live streaming by the team of experts to talk through the current range, followed by a Q&A session at the end of each stream.

The event will be streamed at 1pm and 6pm on RibbleCycles.co.uk, Facebook Live and YouTube.

The team will then be available over the weekend for one-on-one sessions on the stand through Ribble Live go in-store.

More information and running order can be found here.