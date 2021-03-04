Ribble upgrades Ultra Tri with hydraulic disc brakes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ribble Cycles has upgraded its Ultra Tri with hydraulic disc brakes.

The Ultra Tri platform has been upgraded with frame modifications to include disc brakes and stealth colourway. The Ultra Tri Disc is an “uncompromising, speed-centric platform that allows triathletes to reach their full potential”, said Ribble. “Innovative, aerodynamically efficient and tech-loaded, it’s a speed machine that delivers a clear competitive advantage.”

Removable storage boxes and integrated hydration system enhances aerodynamics whilst giving the triathlete access to essential fluids and nutrition on the move, said the brand. Front end adjustability combined with a multi-position seat post enables a dialed in fit and aerodynamically optimised riding position, and the addition of disc brakes ensures ‘powerful and uncompromised’ braking performance.

Jamie Burrow, head of product, Ribble Cycles, said: “This is a further development to our highly successful, national championship and world medal-winning Ultra TT/Tri bike, the Ultra Tri Disc has been aerodynamically improved through significant changes to the front fork profile and seat stays – the addition of disc brakes provides far superior braking power in all conditions.”

The Ultra Tri Disc is available in four recommended builds starting at £2,899 or can be fine-tuned to a rider’s requirements (including wheel choice) in Ribble’s BikeBuilder. A further level of individuality is available with a custom colour finish.

The suggested builds are:

– Sport build with Shimano 105 at £3,499 (£2,899 with alloy wheelset)

– Enthusiast build with Shimano Ultegra Di2 at £4,499

– Pro build with Shimano Ultegra Di2 at £5,999

– Hero build with SRAM Red AXS at £6,999

More info, full specs and geometry can be found here.