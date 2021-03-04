Ride Concepts introduces new Vice Mid shoe

Share Facebook

Ride Concepts has introduced the new Vice Mid.

The shoe has been designed to offer “additional protection, uncompromising pedal feel and a perfect blend of style and performance”. It is available in two colours, including an Andreu Lacondeguy signature model.

The Vice Mid was developed with Lacondeguy and the Ride Concepts athletes who desire a mid-top upper for additional protection and support without deviating from uncompromising pedal feel and lifestyle aesthetic.

“Having a signature colour with VICE Mid is something I didn’t want to pass on,” said Lacondeguy. “It’s a shoe that protects your ankles, has grip at high speed and you still feel every pin on your pedals. I like to ride fast and go big, but I also need to feel my pedals and this shoe has it all!”

The Vice Mid uses the RC Fuzion outsole – an inverse, gradient diameter hexagon pattern. Sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area, allow the pedal to ‘inject’ into the outsole.

The mid-cut height of the durable, suede upper and internal TPU toe cap provides additional protection and a D3O insole with high impact zone technology under the ball of the foot and heel absorbs impacts.

Sizes: UK 6-12

Price SRP: £109.95