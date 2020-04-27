Roadmender Asphalt develops Elastomac repair material

27th April 2020

Sheffield-based SME Roadmender Asphalt has developed a new road repair material, Elastomac, which seeks to provide local authorities with a solution for permanent pothole repairs.

The product aims to be “greener, faster to install and more cost-effective” than traditional asphalts, with trials showing that it can halve the costs of repairing potholes.

In global estimates, COVID-19 has led to a 150% boom in cycling as people look for ethical ways to travel whilst avoiding infection hotspots such as public transport. However, much like motorists, road surfaces can be a roadblock for many cyclists, with councils paying on average £8,800 per cyclist for incidents involving potholes.

In this year’s Budget, the chancellor announced £500 million per year from 2020-21 to 2024-25 to help tackle potholes and stop them from forming. As a result, the Government will spend £1.5 billion in 2020-2021 on filling in potholes and resurfacing roads.

