RoseVelo to exclusively distribute Bar Fly in UK

RoseVelo has announced the exclusive UK distribution of Bar Fly GPS, action camera and computer mounts designed and manufactured by American Cycle Systems (ACS).

Stock is available through its website where IBDs can apply for a B2B trade account and pay for goods. Spares and service parts will also be offered for existing customers.

“With more and more riders using electronic products on their bikes, there are new sales opportunities to satisfy the consumer demand for innovative solutions to computer and camera mounting problems,” said Angus Staines. “Bar Fly is the leading range of products within this category.”

For more information on the range and to become a Bar Fly stockist, contact the Rosevelo team at info@rosevelo.cc.

