Santander Cycles offering a 25% discount off annual memberships for Black Friday

Santander Cycles is offering a discount of 25% off annual memberships for Black Friday.

The discount can be accessed by entering the code ‘CYCLEBF21’ online or via the Santander Cycles app.

As the Black Friday weekend and festive shopping season begin, TfL is asking businesses and consumers to consider greener options to get their items around London, including walking, cycling or using public transport to make the journey to and from shops.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of personal deliveries across the capital which is affecting air quality in the capital and the health of many Londoners,” said Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning.

“Black Friday weekend is one of the busiest shopping events of the year and is highly anticipated for London’s shoppers and retailers.

“We’re encouraging Londoners to choose greener ways of getting their deliveries such as using click and collect or getting to the shops by public transport, helping to reduce the congestion on the capital’s roads and improving air quality.”

TfL has also partnered with InPost to install parcel lockers across the capital, primarily situated within TfL’s car parks close to tube and rail stations. They help to provide the local community and those using public transport with a convenient, cleaner and greener alternative to collect and return parcels as part of their everyday journeys.

In 2020, TfL launched London FreightLab as part of the Mayor’s Civic Innovation Challenge to collaborate with market innovators to develop new ways of tackling some of the biggest issues caused by freight and servicing in London.

Five companies were chosen to take part in the London FreightLab challenge working alongside leading industry partners. These companies were awarded £20,000 each to develop their solutions, increasing the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of freight in the capital.

TfL is also encouraging shoppers to shop small this winter and is asking London to consider the small to medium businesses on the TfL retail estate.