Santini Cycling Wear and Boels-Dolmans to continue partnership

The partnership between Santini Cycling Wear and the Boels-Dolmans is to continue for a fourth year.

It will see the Italian company supply both race kits and a complete range of apparel to allow the athletes to train and compete in a wide variety of climate conditions.

The new race kit the Boels-Dolmans Team members will be wearing throughout the 2020 season comprises a jersey and bib shorts with a marble effect design inspired by the team’s own bicycles.

Santini chose ultralight, highly breathable Rudy fabric for the jersey, specifically the front, collar, sides and back pockets. The back and sleeves, however, are made from Bodyfit, which guarantees an “effortless body-hugging fit”. Raw-cut sleeves add an extra layer of comfort to the jersey while an invisible zip enriches and completes the design as does a high collar.

The bib shorts are made from Thunderbike Power which exerts a gentle compression on tired muscles with personalisable New Monica fabric for the side sections. Stitching has been kept to an absolute minimum and the raw-cut leg ends incorporate a silicone inner gripper. The chamois is the top-of-the-range C3 Woman which guarantees comfort, lightness and shock absorption.

Aside from the main kit, the team will also be receiving a full range of other apparel that will keep them comfortable and protected right throughout the seasons.

In autumn and winter, they will be wearing the Santini Vega range made with Polartec fabrics. This includes the Vega Multi jacket with Polartec Power Shield Pro, a waterproof fabric (5,000 mm columns of water) that is also light and breathable. It also has a light thermal fleece lining for use in colder conditions.

“I wear the Vega Multi jacket a lot, especially in the Netherlands. The jacket keeps me dry and warm, and it’s perfect for winter and autumn. I particularly like the deep pockets because you carry lots of stuff during a ride in the coldest days,” said Chantal Blaak.

“The jacket is slightly longer at the back which keeps you just that little bit warmer, and the large pull tab of the zipper is also ideal when wearing gloves. I am a great fan of the Vega Multi jacket which enables me to give it all during training and races.”

To keep the rain out on changeable autumn and spring days, the athletes will be donning the Guard Mercurio jacket which is waterproof with a triple membrane protecting against both rain and wind. It also has welded seams and water-resistant zips.

The Vega range and the Guard Mercurio jacket are all in orange, which is not only the Dutch national and team colour, but coordinates with the race kit and ensures that wearers are highly visible to other road users. All of the above garments are part of the Santini Premium Custom Clothing collection and so are also available for amateur teams.

Replicas of the Boels-Dolmans kit and the rest of the collection the women will be wearing this season are available from the team store, online from the Santini website (www.santinicycling.com) and select cycling retailers worldwide.