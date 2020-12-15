Santini launches custom indoor 2021 collection

Share Facebook

Santini has launched a full custom indoor 2021 collection for men and women.

The brand has created a range of technical and eco jerseys, singlets, bib shorts and accessories for the growing indoor market.

Jon Sangan, UK custom sales manager, said: “Currently, there is a “make do” attitude to indoor kit with consumers wearing second or third best kit, often worn out, even though they are putting themselves through intensive one-two hour sessions. Indoor training is a chore, why put yourself through the wringer in uncomfortable kit? The answer is a highly breathable/quality and compact range of multi-use products.

“A combination of training at home, sales of smart trainers and a revolution in the likes Zwift Racing has meant that indoor training is now the norm and no longer confined to winter months. As well as clubs and teams and coaching centres, IBDs now have the opportunity to sell indoor custom shop kit either to promote or enhance their trainer offer.”

Working with Polartec, Santini custom tops use 100% recycled Polartec Delta fabric. Santini’s custom indoor bib shorts use Thunderbike compression and the side panels use Polartec Delta mesh.

Accessories include headbands and towels, which are all fully customisable.

https://www.santinicustom.it/en/

