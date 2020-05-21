Santini launches PPE washable masks into UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Santini Cycle Wear has launched washable masks to the UK.

During the height of the pandemic in Italy, Santini Cycle Wear turned much of its production over to surgical masks. While Santini is now back up to full-scale apparel production, the Bergamo-based company has now launched a washable Barrier Mask SPCV02 in addition to the supply of surgical PPE.

“We started to create face masks since the beginning of this emergency because we wanted to help our country,” said Paola Santini, marketing manager at Santini Cycling Wear. “We did some prototypes, and one of them passed all the tests for the certification as surgical single-use face mask.

“We also wanted to create a mask for the public which can be re-used and washed, so we launched the Barrier Mask SPCV02. In that way, we want to offer a mask which can be reused many times without losing its protective features. And to support and help UK frontline services, Santini will donate 10% of this Barrier Mask SPCV02 sales to NHS Charities Together.”

SPCV02 is designed for public and non-industrial workplace and so classed as a Barrier Mask in accordance with UK and EU specifications. Available in two plain, colours black and white, and the ability to be fully customisable, the mask SPCV02 is suitable for cycle businesses, cafes, clubs, teams, and event companies, Santini has said.

“As restrictions slowly lift and staff return to work the importance of a quality mask is paramount in keeping the spread of infection down,” added Jon Sangan UK Santini custom manager. “As a custom option, they promote businesses and offer a value-added service. Washable up to 30 times makes them more cost-effective than many current disposable or additional filter masks.

“The water-resistant finish is ideal for our climate. Plus, you have the reassurance that the mask is made by a renowned supplier within depth and proven knowledge of what is required.”

The SPCV02 washable mask consists of two layers of 100% polyester fabric which enclose four layers of TNT100% Polypropylene obtained with Spunbond and MeltBlown technology creating a barrier to fluids and particles.

The outer layers of the mask have been treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 antiviral treatment. Viroblock is an antimicrobial textile treatment proven effective against human COVID-19 in mask tests, increasing the reduction of viral infectivity of the fabric in a few minutes. (Antiviral efficacy test: ISO 18184). It is tested to last at least 30 washes.