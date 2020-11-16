Sea Otter Classic announces dates for 2021

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Classic 2021 is set to take place from 20th-23rd May in Monterey, California.

“The late spring dates are perfect for product launches and offer terrific weather,” said a statement. “As our industry reemerges from COVID-19 restrictions, Sea Otter promises to be the best ever unabashed celebration of cycling.

“The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. We’ll work with Monterey County health officials to ensure all proper protocols are in place. In the event that COVID restrictions prevent our spring event, our backup dates are scheduled for 7th-10th October 2021.”

2020’s Sea Otter Classic was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after first being postponed from 16th-19th April. Organisers instead developed Sea Otter Play, presented by Continental, a virtual experience that featured over 350 cycling companies in a digital format.

Sea Otter Europe 2021 is set to be held from 24th-26th September.

