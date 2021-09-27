Sea Otter Europe draws to a close with 45,000 visitors

Share Facebook

The fifth edition of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona Bike Show closed its doors yesterday, exceeding the organisers’ best forecasts with around 45,000 visitors.

Larger spaces, together with distancing between exhibitors and pre-booked tickets for visitors, helped keep capacity limitations in the expo zone and race areas ‘under control’, allowing direct contact to continue between visitors and the more than 240 brands that chose to come to the event.

The response to the competitive calendar was also ‘first rate’ with nearly 4,000 cyclists taking part, snapping up all available places in the 15 races. This year Demobike also proved to be ‘one of the biggest draws’ of Sea Otter Europe.

“Such positive results are especially appreciated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced the cancellation of the festival’s expo zone with only a few races in the programme able to take place,” said a statement. “Despite general uncertainty, the positive evolution of the health situation meant that exhibitors from over 15 countries and cyclists from 45 different countries were able to attend, proving the magnitude of what has become an international showcase of cycling in Girona and the Costa Brava. Reaffirming their support for Sea Otter Europe, the city and the region at large offer the perfect setting to host such a large and complex event.”

In terms of competition, yesterday morning saw the start of the Continental Ciclobrava, offering three routes spanning 70 km, 100 km and 140 km. Cyclists chose their distance according to their level of fitness, with all the distances offering routes through the region’s landscapes and quiet roads.

Names such as Oscar Lanza, Dorian Godon, Ángel Edo, Ana Dillana, Jose Joaquín Rojas, Iker Lecuona and Carlos Checa, among others, were at the start line together with hundreds of amateur road cycling fans.

“Throughout the day, thousands of people once again filled all the festival’s different spaces dedicated to brands, activities and exhibitions, contributing to another successful Sea Otter Europe, which closes its fifth edition having achieved its goal of reuniting brands and fans, and reaching all audiences,” said a statement. “Over the course of the weekend, many families came to enjoy the numerous organised activities and exhibitions and to enjoy cycling in its many forms.

“Girona and its surroundings were also able to benefit from the great response to the festival, boosting hotel occupancy and economic activity in a region that is a leading destination for cycling tourism, home to countless companies providing services to fans of the sport.”

The dates for Sea Otter Europe 2022, once again held in Girona and the Costa Brava, will be announced soon.