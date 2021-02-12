See.Sense launches new London research project on women’s cycling

Share Facebook

See.Sense is launching a new London research project designed to gather cycling data insights from 200 women who cycle in the city, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Given that women are less than half as likely to cycle once or twice a week than males, according to Cycling UK, See.Sense said it is important to understand the barriers or challenges faced by women cyclists. However, there’s currently little data available on the experience of women cyclists to help inform decision-making.

See.Sense is calling for 200 women who cycle in London to join a new research project. The findings will be published on the See.Sense website on International Women’s Day, and a full report will also be made available to Transport for London free of charge.

Data insights will be collected using the patented See.Sense front bike light, See.Sense ICON2, which uses advanced sensor technology to monitor the environment of the cyclist, including swerving, braking, collisions and road surface conditions. This provides insights into the experience of the cyclist from the perspective of safety as well as comfort. The project will also uncover routes that are favoured by women compared to male riders, which can help to inform network design.

To get involved in the project, See.Sense is offering a special 50% discount on its ICON2 front light to women riders in London, reducing the light from £79.99 to only £40.00.

See.Sense has already worked with a number of cities around the world to use data insights collected from its devices to inform cycle infrastructure planning. Research on women’s cycling experience was previously conducted using data from Dublin which found significant differences. See.Sense’s co-founder said: “Most cities find women are a disproportionately smaller percentage of cyclists.

“It’s important to generate insights on the barriers women face when cycling so that the network can be improved, ultimately making it attractive to a more diverse group of riders.”

