See.Sense tech to map Edinburgh cycle lanes for cargo bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

New technology, designed to show how people travel across cities by cargo bike, is being trialled in Edinburgh by Sustrans Scotland’s Cargo Bike Library.

Developed by See.Sense, the sensors will provide information journey mapping and heatmaps of popular routes. It will also collect data on patterns of swerving and braking which could be used to identify areas where riders experience difficulties.

It is hoped the data could then be used to improve the design of the capital’s cycling infrastructure for cargo bike users.

Sustrans Scotland Cargo Bike Library Project Officer MJ Somerville said: “We are delighted to partner with See.Sense on this initiative. It means that we can now effectively monitor the use and near real-time location of our e-cargo bikes more reliably and efficiently. And we will also be able to generate data that can be used to improve the design of cycling network and cycling infrastructure across the city to accommodate the needs of its e-cargo bike riders.”

According to the company, See.Sense’s AIR Fleet Tracking technology is capable of tracking bikes in near real-time, as well as gathering unique patented sensor data about the telemetry of the bike. The trackers have been adapted to fit on cargo bike frames and will also provide the project with bespoke data dashboards to support the operational management of the fleet of bikes as well as provide data visualisation to support analysis of the data collected.

Philip McAleese, CEO See.Sense said: “Sustrans Scotland is a forward-thinking organisation, who have a great vision for how e-cargo bikes can be used to transform our cities, helping to reduce congestion and pollution in our cities. The Cargo Bike Library in Scotland is a fantastic application of our cutting-edge technology and we are delighted to partner with them on this.”