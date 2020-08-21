Selle Italia introduces X-TECH technology

Share Facebook

Selle Italia is introducing X-TECH technology to its production process at its headquarters in Asolo, near Treviso.

This will allow a range of products to be manufactured by an automated, robotic production plant. The new range will be made in Italy, which will avoid the company moving its production abroad and to areas where labour costs are lower.

“Our introduction of the innovative X-TECH production process confirms our commitment to producing high-end Italian-made saddles and, most importantly of all, demonstrates that sustainability is an added value offered by our range,” said Bigolin.

“X-TECH will also allow us to meet all our stakeholders’ requirements and respond rapidly, precisely and punctually to the challenges of the international markets.”

The saddles manufactured using X-TECH technology will be made from a mix of technopolymers, meaning they will also be environmentally friendly and sustainable. No glue will be used in assembling the saddle components, the company said, and the saddles themselves can be recycled at the end of their life cycle, once properly broken back down into said components.

