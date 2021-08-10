Serial 1 e-bikes now available across Europe

Serial 1 Cycle Company has partnered with Harley-Davidson Europe to bring a range of its e-bikes to Harley-Davidson dealers across the continent.

“We are very pleased to introduce an excellent product to Harley-Davidson dealerships across Europe,” said Jason Huntsman, president of Serial 1.

“We think the combination of a great product, a rapidly growing market and a passionate dealer network is the recipe for success.”

Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1, added: “The dynamic, fast-growing e-bicycle market is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution.

“Offering the Serial 1 e-bicycles in dealerships across Europe allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in fun, freedom and adventure on two wheels.”

