Share BikeTrax feature launches on PowUnity app

PowUnity’s GPS tracker now has a new feature, Share BikeTrax, where several people can monitor one e-bike.

It’s a service that many PowUnity customers have been waiting for, said the company, and are now able to use in the PowUnity app since the October 2021 update.

Each BikeTrax GPS tracker is registered with an individual BikeTrax ID in the PowUnity app, so users can view the live location of their own e-bikes via smartphone and secure or resecure the bike by activating the lock icon.

Now bikers can add people to their account via email invitation in the BikeTrax settings. For example, these people simultaneously receive an alarm plus push notification if the bike leaves the spot without permission. The bike lock status can also be changed by everyone. This is particularly practical for families who share an e-bike with each other.

The details stored in the Bike Passport in the app can also be managed jointly by all users. However, deleting routes and individual segments is restricted, and the name of the BikeTrax cannot be changed by invited persons either.