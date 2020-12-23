Shift Active Media supports growing client portfolio with four new hires

Share Facebook

Shift Active Media has welcomed four new hires to its media buying, account management and social media teams.

The new additions – Poppy Magee, senior media manager, Conrad Turner, account manager, Charlie Bird, account executive, and Bruno Gordon, social media executive – to the 40-strong team in Bath will support the agency’s growing client portfolio.

Shift, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, won the accounts for Brompton Bicycle, the new UCI Track Champions League, VAAST and Ohlins this year. The agency has also expanded its services with longstanding clients from its global portfolio including Zwift, Rapha and Continental.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we’re really glad we’ve been able to welcome these new hires to Shift,” said Wayne Brown, managing director. “Poppy, Conrad, Charlie and Bruno’s diverse professional experiences, combined with their excitement for cycling, have already proven invaluable in fostering innovative thinking within our agency.”

