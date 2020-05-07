Shimano releases latest 12-speed MTB groupset

Share Facebook

Shimano has released its latest 12-speed MTB groupset, the Shimano Deore M6100 series, alongside new 11-speed Shimano Deore M5100 and 10-speed Shimano Deore M4100 versions.

The M6100 series is moulded from the same DNA the top tier XTR, Shimano Deore XT and SLX mountain biking groupsets and is fully compatible with its more progressive companions.

Meanwhile, the 11-speed and 10-speed versions build on Shimano Deore’s mountain biking legacy, retaining technologies such as HG Hyperglide shifting, 2-way release levers, Shimano Shadow RD+ derailleurs and I-SPEC EV handlebar controls to broaden the versatility of this value-focused group.

Shimano has also unveiled new additions for its top tier MTB lines and other mid-tier groupsets, and has introduced three new e-bike batteries into its Shimano Steps line-up. Further details on these can be found below.

Shimano Deore M6100 series (12-speed)

1×12 Crankset: “The Shimano Deore 12-speed crankset (FC-M6100) with its sleek metallic colour shift design comes in single-only (1×12) configuration for drivetrain simplicity. It features the same Dynamic Chain Engagement+ technology as XTR, Shimano Deore XT and SLX cranksets which, with its narrow/wide tooth profile, provides the key to the improved chain retention, smoothness and quietness of the drivetrain. For secure and fast mounting of the chainring, the crank is equipped with a direct mount system, making chainring changes a breeze.

“Options include the choice between 170mm or 175mm crank arm lengths, 30T or 32T chainrings (although there is full compatibility between smaller or larger chainrings at SLX, XT and XTR level), or the choice between three different Q-factors (stance widths), 172mm (for an O.L.D. of 142/148mm), 178mm (O.L.D. 148mm) or 181mm (O.L.D. 157mm). Two alternative non-series Shimano Deore-level cranksets are also available, the FC-MT511-1 (30T, 32T) and the FC-MT510-1 (30T, 32T, 34T).”

Cassette and chain: The Shimano Deore 12-speed Microspline cassette (CS-M6100) is made from 12 durable steel sprockets and comes in a 10-51T gear ratio. Complete with the unmatched shifting quality of Hyperglide+ technology you can shift both up and down this cassette under load, making Shimano Deore shifting smoother than ever before.

“The Shimano Deore 12-speed HG chain (CN-M6100) offers a smooth transmission with strong chain retention by extended portions on the end of inner chain plates to combine perfectly with Dynamic Chain Engagement+ front chainrings and Hyperglide+ cassettes to let you pedal continuously, even whilst changing gear under load.”

Rear derailleur: “The 12-speed Shimano Deore rear derailleur (RD-M6100-SGS) enables precise and quick shifting within the 10-51T range. 13-tooth pulley wheels and Shimano Shadow RD+ technology reduces chain chatter and gives you improved chain retention thanks to a stiffer derailleur arm and higher chain tension.”

Shifter: “The Shimano Deore 12-speed right-side shifter (SL-M6100-IR) benefits from the same technologies as XTR, Shimano Deore XT and SLX; I-SPEC EV. This offers you greater ergonomic adjustments like 14mm lateral movement and 10 degrees rotational movement so you can tailor your handlebar controls much more to your liking. Together with the speed of Rapidfire Plus and a 2-way release feature you can shift up and down the 12 gears of your cassette faster than ever before.”

Brakes: “The Shimano Deore M6100 brakes come in either an XC-specific two-piston calliper (BR-M6100) or the trail/enduro four-piston variant (BR-M6120), both with a redesigned brake lever (BL-M6100) resulting in a stiffer mount for better feedback and more power. The brake levers are equipped with Shimano’s proven Servo Wave technology which results in quicker pad/rotor engagement, improved power and a shorter free stroke. Both callipers can be used with resin or metal pads and are best used with the SM-RT64 or SM-RT54 rotors.

“Completing the cockpit is an optional seat post lever, the SL-MT500. This allows riders to quickly operate the seat post without sacrificing their hand position on the grip. The SL-MT500 seat post lever comes either in a clamp band or I-SPEC EV variation for a neater handlebar set up.”

Shimano Deore M5100 series (11-speed) and M4100 series (10-speed)

The retention of a 10-speed Shimano Deore series and the addition of 11-speed Shimano Deore expands the versatility of the Shimano Deore name as a groupset to cover many different riding styles, preferences and budgets.

Drivetrains: “Unlike the 12-speed version, both series here retain a double drivetrain (2×11 or 2×10) option as well as single drivetrains (1×11 or 1×10). Gone are some of the advanced 12-speed shifting technologies but riders can still achieve great shifting performance with HG cassettes and HG chains, Rapidfire Plus Mono left-hand shift levers and 2-way release performance.

“Riders choosing an 11-speed crankset will have the option of an 11-51T HG cassette with either a 30T or 32T single (1×11) drivetrain (FC-M5100), or a double (2×11) drivetrain in normal (FC-M5100-2) or Boost spacing (FC-M5100-B2) featuring 36T-26T chainrings and a close gear step 11-42T steel HG cassette (CS- M5100).

“10-speed riders can pair their 1×10 chainrings (30T or 32T) with a wide range 11-46T steel HG cassette or, for the 2×10 (36-26T) set up they can also choose the close gear step 11-42T steel HG cassette (CS-M4100).”

Derailleurs: “Rear derailleurs are specific to your choice of drivetrain. The Shimano Shadow RD+ RD-M5100-SGS rear derailleur is specific to 1×11 drivetrain chain lines and comes with a low-profile design to avoid damage from rocks plus a chain stabilizer to reduce chain drop and chain slap. It is designed to accommodate the lowest 51T gear on the 11-speed HG cassette. The RD-M5120-SGS rear derailleur also comes with the same Shimano Shadow RD+ low profile and chain stabilizer and is designed for lowest sprockets of 42T (2×11/10-speed) or 46T (1×10-speed). A more affordable M4120-SGS Shimano Shadow RD is also available for 2×11 or 2×10 drivetrains although it comes without the chain stabilising function.

“Front derailleurs (FD-M5100/M4100) allow for smooth, quiet and light action front shifting with optimum tyre clearance (up to 2.3in on wide rims). Both options also come in multiple mount positions (D, E or M) to suit different frame designs.”

Shifters: “Whether you choose a single or a double drivetrain the Shimano Deore 10 and 11-speed shift levers (SL-M5100-IL/IR) come with I-SPEC EV positioning to give a simplified connection to brakes and dropper posts, allowing for cleaner handlebars (band-type clamps also available). On the left-hand side of the bars, the Rapidfire Plus Mono lever lets riders operate the front derailleur with a single thumb lever for both light and instantly responsive up and downshifting. Meanwhile, the right-hand side lever features an optical gear display for easily visible gear position. The lever features Rapidfire Plus speed to shift down three gears at a time whilst the 2-way release feature allows riders to quickly dump gears to approach climbs.”

Brakes: “At 10 and 11-speeds there is one brake lever and two calliper types (2-piston or 4-piston) available. The BL-M4100 lever is compatible with 2-piston or 4-piston calliper designs. It features an additional handlebar contact point design for a stiffer feeling and comes with quicker brake engagement and a shorter free stroke than its predecessor. The BR-MT420 4-piston calliper provides powerful stopping power for resin or metal pads, whilst the BR-MT410 2-piston calliper provides a lighter weight option (resin pad only).”

Shimano’s latest 12-speed Shimano Deore components plus new Shimano Deore 11-speed and 10-speed components will be available in bike shops from summer 2020. Please enquire with your local bike shop or Shimano distributor for availability.

Along with the addition of the new Deore M6100 series, Shimano has also unveiled new additions for its top tier MTB lines and other mid-tier groupsets.

New 12-speed cranksets

To provide the perfect chain line for 157mm O.L.D. rear hubs Shimano is introducing a new front crank. The XTR FC-M9130-1 is a 1×12 lightweight, direct mount Hollowtech II crankset with Dynamic Chain Engagement+ chainrings for excellent chain engagement and retention. The FC-M9130-1 runs on a wider 56.5mm chain line meaning that it can accommodate wider tyres but has a relatively narrow Q-factor of 171mm. This is achieved by using the low-profile arms of the XTR FC-M9100 series, which gives riders the benefits of a wider chain line frame without affecting the biomechanics of pedalling.

A new 12-speed double (2×12) crankset will also be available in 2020. The Deore-level direct mount FC-MT610-2/B2 comes with 36-26T chainrings, an O.L.D. rear hub spacing of 142mm or 148mm and crank arm lengths of 170mm or 175mm.

These new additions will give consumers and manufacturers the choice of 22 different 12-speed crankset offerings from Shimano. That’s fourteen 1×12 cranksets (three each from XTR, Deore XT, SLX and Deore, plus two non-series options) and eight 2×12 cranksets (two each from XTR to SLX and again two non-series options).

Hubs and wheels

Much like the expansion of Shimano’s 12-speed crankset line-up, the 12-speed hub and wheel line-up also expands. A new Microsplibe tubeless aluminium wheelset (WH-MT601) at Deore level brings 29in or 27.5in options in 100/142mm or 110/148mm spacings (weight for 29in wheelset with 148mm O.L.D. spacing: 2230g). Meanwhile, two new entry-level steel Microspline hubs are available. The MT410 comes with 142 or 148mm O.L.D. spacing with E-THRU axles or the MT401 comes with 135 or 141mm O.L.D. spacing with QR axles. All hub options have 28H, 32H or 36H options.

These new additions mean that there are now five complete 12-speed wheel options available from Shimano (from DEORE XT wheels and the new WH-MT601 option) and nine 12-speed Microspline hub options (from XTR-level hubs to the new MT401 option).

Flat-mount XTR, Deore and SLX MTB brakes

Next up are three flat-mount 2-piston disc brake callipers designed for cross-country riding. These are introduced to take account of new chainstay designs from manufacturers and offer the same braking power as their post-mount 2-piston XC equivalents. XTR (BR-M9110), Deore XT (BR-M8110) and SLX (BR-M7110) versions have all been introduced which can take resin or metal pads, with or without fins. The XTR versions are available for 140mm and 160mm rotors whilst the DEORE XT and SLX versions can take up to 180mm rotors.

New Alivio and Tourney components

Commonly spec’d on entry-level mountain bikes and urban bikes, Alivio and Tourney stand for no-nonsense components that do an excellent job of providing long-lasting reliability.

The new Alivio M3100 series still comes in a 2×9-speed or 3×9-speed variation with new shifters, derailleurs and chainrings featuring technologies such as Shimano Shadow RD positioning on derailleurs, shifters with 2-way release, Rapidfire Plus Mono levers and optical gear displays, plus drivetrains with HG Hyperglide to improve the smoothness of gear changes.

New Tourney components come in 3×7-speed or 3×6-speed variations with new Revoshift shifters, new freewheels with better corrosion resistance and new sporty looking derailleurs with SIS Index shifting and solid shifting performance with a broad combination of gear options (either 12-28/32 or 14-28/34).

All components are expected to be available via bicycle retailers from July onwards.

Shimano has also introduced three new e-bike batteries into its Shimano Steps line-up, including internal and external versions of its 630Wh largest capacity batteries for even longer rides.

The BT-E8036 becomes Shimano’s largest integrated battery with a range-expanding 630Wh capacity. The BT-E8035-L integrated battery has the same dimensions but comes with a smaller 504Wh capacity and a faster four-hour charging time (80% charge in 2.5 hours). As well as the two downtube integrated options, the new 630Wh BT-E8016 becomes Shimano’s largest external battery, coming with a new fitting port, the BM-E8016 battery mount.

With these new Shimano Steps additions, customers now have the choice of ten batteries with either rear carrier, external type or downtube-integrated positions and faster-charging 418Wh or 504Wh batteries or extended riding capacity 630Wh options.

E-bike cranksets receive an addition with a new 12-speed chainring compatible with 157mm O.L.D. hubs. The SM-CRE80-12-SB chainring comes in 34T or 36T options, both with Dynamic Chaine Engagement+ teeth to prevent the possibility of dropping a chain.

The new SC-E5000 unified cycle computer display comes with integrated switches for ramping up or down the Shimano Steps assist level. Additional buttons allow for connected lights to be switched on/off and for accessing display menus.

The SC-E5000 computer is compatible with the existing Shimano Steps system, allowing consumers to upgrade their existing e-bikes.

All new Shimano Steps products are expected on the market in summer 2020. Please contact local distributors for pricing and detailed availability.